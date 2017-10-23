NY’s Harold Levinson Commits To Distribute Healthier Foods To C-Stores

Convenience distributors Harold Levinson Associates (HLA) and S. Abraham & Sons (SAS) are the latest c-store industry companies to join Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) and commit to delivering more nutritious options to its convenience retail partners.

In May, NACS became the first retail trade association to join PHA. This latest announcement was made at the NACS Show last week in Chicago.

HLA is the fifth largest wholesaler to the convenience store industry, serving more than 7,000 locations. HLA has committed to increasing the availability of affordable, nutritious options to its convenience store partners and will also implement a healthier food catering guide for corporate meetings and events.

SAS is one of the nation’s leading wholesale distributors specializing in the food industry that services nearly 4,000 retail stores throughout the Midwest. In addition to increasing the availability of affordable, nutritious options, SAS has committed to modifying its line of sandwiches and salads to meet PHA’s Healthier Food and Beverage Criteria and will introduce SAS-sponsored employee wellness programs.

In recent years, Core-Mark and McLane, two of the largest convenience store distributors as well as ESSTAR, a natural food sales, marketing and brokerage company, also have made PHA commitments to ensure that convenience stores across the nation can stock healthier options.

Eight NACS retailer members representing more than 2,000 locations in 25 states also have signed commitments with PHA. Currently, 73 percent of PHA’s convenience store partner locations are in food deserts.

PHA, NACS and PHA honorary chair and former First Lady Michelle Obama are working with the private sector to make healthier choices easier.

Two marketing tools unveiled

At the convention, NACS announced two new programs to help NACS members provide more visibility to healthier choices inside their stores.

NACS announced the launch of a Healthier Product Calculator, an online resource that allows convenience retailers to easily identify items that meet the PHA Healthier Food & Beverage Product Criteria.

The online calculator is based on the U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans, an evidenced-based set of guidelines crafted by a group of nationally recognized nutrition and medical experts, and released every five years by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Health and Human Services. The Healthier Product Calculator is available to all NACS retail, supplier and distributor members at convenience.org/calculator.

PHA and NACS also announced that NACS is an official partner of PHA’s Drink Up campaign which encourages Americans to drink more water more often.

With convenience stores selling approximately 50 percent of the country’s single-serve bottled water, the three-year partnership will give NACS members the opportunity to access Drink Up marketing collateral and point of sale materials through a digital hub to help drive sales of bottled water in stores. A 2016 study by Nielsen Catalina Solutions found that the Drink Up campaign fueled a 5 percent lift in incremental sales of bottled water among those exposed to the online campaign.