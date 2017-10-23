Target To Deepen Its Voice Ordering Program With Google Express

Target Corp. is expanding its partnership with Google and Google Express in 2018. Plans include voice-activated shopping as well as the addition of the Target REDcard as a payment option.

With the expansion, shoppers will be able to use the Google Assistant on eligible Android phones and iPhones, Google Home and Android TV to shop from a phone solely using voice commands—a first for the company.

“In the markets where we’ve offered Google Express, guests tell us they love the ease and convenience of shopping Target through Google. So we’re excited to offer this service nationwide in time for the busy holiday season,” said Mike McNamara, chief information and digital officer. “What’s even better is that Target and Google teams are working on the next chapter building experiences that digitally replicate the joy of shopping a Target store to discover stylish and affordable products.”

The expansion of Google Express follows Target’s successful trial of the home delivery shopping service in California and New York City.

By expanding Google Express nationally, the retailer hopes more guests will be able to shop its assortment, including exclusive brands that are only available at Target. Items are shipped from a nearby store, and guests will receive their orders in two days.

Target also plans to make the its REDcard (debit or credit) available as an option for Google Express shoppers. REDcard benefits include 5 percent off of most purchases and free shipping.

Beginning in 2018, guests will have the option to pick up their orders in a Target store where orders are ready in two hours. Guests also will be able to choose to link their Target.com accounts with Google for a more personalized shopping experience.