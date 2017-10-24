Specialty Grocer iFresh To Open First Texas Store In Houston

iFresh Inc., an Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer, is coming to Houston, Texas.

iFresh Houston, currently under renovation, will be 18,878 s.f. in size and will be located at 9600 Bellaire Boulevard #250 in the center of Dynasty Plaza, a shopping center known locally as “the new Chinatown.” The area features several restaurants, banks and salon/spas. The store is expected to open in the summer of 2018.

“We look forward to opening our first location in the Houston area following our planned openings in North Miami Beach, Florida, and Milford, Connecticut, later this year. Houston’s diverse community and large, growing Asian population makes the new store a compelling growth opportunity for iFresh,” said Long Deng, chairman and CEO. “We are excited to bring iFresh’s signature commitment to daily fresh produce from regional farms at reasonable prices to Houston and are optimistic about the potential of this new store.”

iFresh Inc., headquartered in New York, New York, operates nine retail supermarkets along the U.S. Eastern Seaboard and two in-house wholesale businesses located in cities with a highly concentrated Asian population. The company says it aims to satisfy the increasing demands of Asian Americans, whose purchasing power has been growing rapidly, for fresh and culturally unique produce, seafood and other groceries that are not found in mainstream supermarkets. With an “in-house proprietary delivery network, online sales channel and strong relations with farms that produce Chinese specialty vegetables and fruits,” iFresh says it is able to offer fresh, high-quality specialty perishables at competitive prices to a growing base of customers.