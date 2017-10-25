Ahold Delhaize Partners With IRI To Supply Retail Analytics

IRI and Ahold Delhaize have agreed on a new pact in which IRI will serve as the primary partner and analytics platform of record for the brands of Ahold USA and Delhaize America.

Ahold Delhaize operates Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant Food, Giant-Martin’s and Hannaford stores in the Northeast and Southeast.

Using its “Liquid Data” platform, IRI will provide integrated point-of-sale (POS), frequent shopper program (FSP) and supply chain data for Delhaize America and POS and supply chain data for Ahold USA.

Ahold Delhaize and IRI officials believe the brands will receive:

Simplified access to best-in-class consumer insights and analytics, empowering better and faster business decisions;

Improved targeting capabilities to reach customers;

Increased effectiveness of marketing campaigns to drive improved ROI;

The U.S. Brands of Ahold USA and Delhaize America and their vendor partners will benefit from IRI’s unify visualization capabilities which provide a more personalized view of data on an interactive dashboard with advanced rendering, display and analytics features. Brand teams and users will be able to easily access insights and integrate multiple disparate data sources to quickly get to real-time, actionable insights.

“This is a transformational alliance that will give the brands of Ahold USA and Delhaize America a more comprehensive understanding of their businesses, improve collaboration with suppliers and provide a holistic view of the customer,” said JJ Fleeman, chief strategy and development officer for Delhaize America. “The brands of Ahold USA and Delhaize America look forward to leveraging this partnership to grow through more effective and efficient business operations and more personalized consumer impacts.”

“This partnership builds on the brands of Ahold USA and Delhaize America’s commitments to big data and technology to drive consumer-centric collaboration and growth,” said Nick Bertram, SVP of merchandising for Ahold USA. “More than ever, winning with customers requires the right combination of strategy, tools, talent and data technology, and the brands of Ahold USA and Delhaize America are pleased to partner with an industry leader with a proven track record in helping retailers find new avenues of growth.”

The brands will begin the transition to using IRI data in early 2018.

Ahold USA’s four regional divisions—Stop & Shop New England, Stop & Shop New York Metro, Giant Landover and Giant Carlisle—together operate approximately 780 supermarkets in 14 states and the District of Columbia, in addition to Peapod, the e-commerce grocery shopping/delivery service.

Delhaize America’s Food Lion and Hannaford operate more than 1,200 stores along the East Coast.