Albertsons Cos. Now Offering Apple Pay Across All Stores

Albertsons Cos. has made Apple Pay available in all its banners and more than 2,300 stores nationwide.

Apple Pay, a mobile payment method, is a new feature at check stands in the company’s Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Tom Thumb, Randalls and Carrs stores. It previously had been available only at Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Star Market, Haggen and United stores.

“We are focused on meeting our customers wherever and however they like to shop,” said Anuj Dhanda, EVP and CIO at Albertsons Cos. “We are pleased to enhance that experience by offering Apple Pay across all of our stores. Customers want faster, time-saving options that are stable and secure. Apple Pay satisfies that need and fits in well with our omnichannel shopping solutions.”

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay, says Albertsons Cos. When customers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique “Device Account Number” is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in the secure element on the consumer’s device. Each transaction is authorized with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Apple Pay users will continue to receive all of the rewards and beneﬁts offered by credit and debit cards. In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch.

