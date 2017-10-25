Illinois-Based Eby-Brown Plans To Buy Pennsylvania C-Store Distributor

Convenience store distributor Eby-Brown Co. LLC said Oct. 23 that it plans to purchase AJ Silberman, a Pennsylvania-based wholesale distributor that has served convenience store retailers for more than 80 years.

After the closing, AJ Silberman will operate as AJ Silberman, a division of Eby-Brown, from its headquarters in Indianola. It services more than 1,000 retail convenience store customers in Maryland, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Eby-Brown describes itself as the largest privately held convenience distributor in the U.S., with annual revenues exceeding $5.6 billion. The Naperville, Illinois-based company services retail accounts throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast through eight distribution centers in those regions. It offers retailers programs, technology and product, to include foodservice solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome the customers and employees of AJ Silberman to the Eby-Brown family. Eby-Brown and AJ Silberman share the cultural value of keeping the needs of the customer first and have grown customer relationships through the delivery of excellent customer service and innovation. We look forward to combining two family-owned talented teams and are excited to work together on developing new solutions and services that benefit our customers. We will maintain both companies’ commitment to service excellence while delivering increased value with best-in class category management programs, promotional offerings and sophisticated technology,” said Thomas Wake, Eby-Brown co-president.

Eby-Brown has been in business for more than 125 years.