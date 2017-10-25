Beyond 95 Years: Fourth-Generation Family-Run Furmano’s Looks To The Future

Now that it has reached its 95th anniversary, Furmano Foods in Pennsylvania is gearing up for its upcoming 100-year celebration and strategizing for its next big initiatives, with sustainability and health and wellness top of mind.

As a producer of canned tomatoes, beans and vegetables for both retail and foodservice channels, the company is committed to driving innovation and infusing trends and best practices into their long-term goals.

“We are extremely excited with the direction the company is heading,” said Chad Geise, president and fourth-generation family member of Furmano Foods. “With many ambitious goals we’re hoping to accomplish in the near future, we couldn’t be more proud to soon be celebrating a century of serving our customers as a family-run company.”

The fourth generation, family-run distinction is an important one for Furmano Foods. This is a rare feat in today’s business world. According to a study by the University of North Carolina, only 3 percent of all family businesses operate at the fourth generation and beyond.

For a company that’s closing in on 100 years in business, Furmano’s is thriving by proactively responding to the marketplace and consumer needs.

Furmano Foods is committed to sourcing tomatoes from locally owned, trusted family farms. Partnering with more than 30 farms in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey to meet ever-growing demand, 75 percent of its tomatoes are grown in its own fields or within an hour and a half of the Pennsylvania facility. This allows the company to support the local economy and preserve quality by canning the tomatoes within hours of harvesting.

Furmano’s also has been responsive to emerging trends in health and wellness. Its products offer lower sodium sea salt and no-salt-added options, non-GMO Project Verified and gluten-free products for health-conscious consumers. In addition, all Furmano Foods’ retail products come in cans with non-BPA liners.

Sustainability has been a point of focus as well. The company uses special irrigation techniques to reduce water usage. In an innovative effort, the company created its own self-sustaining waste treatment plant. It not only generates enough electricity to run itself but an excess to sell electricity back to the grid.

To help consumers with their weeknight dinner dilemmas, desire to eat better and interest in variety, Chef Paul, Furmano’s resident certified chef, has created recipe and meal solutions.

Furmano’s will be launching three new, ground, peeled tomato products this year. These new varieties will offer a unique-textured consistency that will help consumers add a twist to their favorite recipes.

“Our goal is to continue to create great-tasting, nutritious food that fits our consumers’ lifestyle,” said Angela Kearney, Furmano’s marketing manager. “As we approach our 100th anniversary, we are dedicated to continually progressing in this rapidly changing marketplace.”