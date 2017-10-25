Natural Grocers Opening New Stores In Keller, North Fort Worth

Natural Grocers plans to open its 22nd and 23rd stores in the state of Texas, with two new locations expected to open in 2018. The two stores are located in Keller and North Fort Worth, Texas.

Natural Grocers provides its communities with fresh produce that is USDA Certified Organic, naturally raised meats, pasture-based dairy products, and free-range eggs as well as other organic and natural products. The new stores will feature a mix of national brands and a selection of locally produced products in a small, neighborhood market environment. They also will feature a Nutritional Health Coach and offer free nutrition education classes to the public.

The company is hiring 32 “good4u” crew members to lead the new locations and will host two days of hiring this week to fill the available jobs. Open interviews will be held Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28.

Hiring sessions for the future Keller store will be held at the Natural Grocers in Hurst, Texas, on Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Hurst store is located at 759 Grapevine Highway.

Hiring sessions for the future North Fort Worth store will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Natural Grocers store in Fort Worth, located at 2501 West 7th St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Natural Grocers employs more than 3,000 people and operates 140 stores in 19 states. As part of the company’s founding principles, Natural Grocers says it supports all of its employees by offering: competitive pay, including the Natural Grocers Vitamin Bucks program, which provides employees an extra $1-per-hour worked of in-store spending money; birthday bonuses equal to one-day’s pay; companywide store discounts and credits of up to 30 percent on all Natural Grocers products; comprehensive benefits packages for the more than 80 percent of its employees who are full-time; flexible spending and health savings accounts; short- and long-term disability and life insurance; a 401K savings plan; paid time off; and free nutrition education programs.

