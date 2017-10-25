New Jersey Food Council Sets Loss Prevention Conference For Nov. 2

The New Jersey Food Council (NJFC), in partnership with the New Jersey Retail Merchants Association, will host the 2017 Loss Prevention Conference and Expo at Forsgate Country Club in Monroe Township on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 8 a.m.

Linda Doherty, president and CEO of NJFC, said the event tackles all aspects of loss prevention. In addition, awards will be presented for achievement in loss prevention.

“There is no question that loss continues to have a devastating affect on our business model,” Doherty said. “This conference is a must-attend event, as the latest security and safety trends will be addressed.”

The event offers a number of presentations, including:

Jesse Levine, Ravitz Family Markets, director of loss prevention and quality assurance, and Derrick Price, Wakefern Food Corp. retail loss prevention manager, will detail the latest in facial recognition software and other emerging technologies;

State Police Major Fred Fife, commander of the Regional Operations & Intelligence Center, will present Private Sector Partnerships: The Intelligence Age for a Secure New Jersey;

Mitch Cowit, a police training specialist, will address forensic interview techniques and effective communication; and

Kris Hoffman, area director for the Occupational, Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), will provide an update on retail safety.

The awards will be presented to loss prevention leaders and law enforcement agents who implement new strategies to combat loss prevention and retail theft.

Steve Hoptay, VP of loss prevention at Wakefern, will receive the Loss Prevention Professional Award. The Retail Law Enforcement Achievement Award will be given to Franklin Police Captain Gregory Borlan, State Police Sgt. Jamie Champ and Gloucester Police Detective Anthony Massi.

The conference also will offer three roundtable discussions: Business Continuity and Emergency Management Planning; Safety: Open Discussion; and Using Analytics to Improve Loss Prevention Operational Outcomes.

A session on E-Commerce Fraud will be presented by Andrew Iaci, managing director of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A session called Private Sector and Law Enforcement: Operational Perspectives and Best Practices also will be presented. That seminar will be run by State Police Major Ron Hampton of the Intelligence & Criminal Enterprise Section and State Police Lt. Dan Bergin of the Interstate Theft North Unit.