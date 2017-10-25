Former Tedeschi Food Shops Leader To Run For Congress

Peter Tedeschi, former CEO of Tedeschi Food Shops, a Massachusetts/New Hampshire convenience store retailer that was sold to 7-Eleven, has announced that he will run for Congress next year for the 9th congressional district of Massachusetts.

Tedeschi, a Republican, will oppose Democrat Bill Keating, who currently holds that seat. The Massachusetts 9th congressional district encompasses the entirety of Nantucket, Dukes and Barnstable counties as well as parts of Plymouth and Bristol counties. It also includes the Massachusetts communities of Duxbury, Halifax, Hanover, Hanson, Kingston, Marshfield, Norwell, Pembroke, Plymouth and Rockland.

Tedeschi said he wants to “bring pro-growth policies that empower individuals and families to an increasingly polarized national government.”

With a background in computer retail and repair, Tedeschi became CEO of the Tedeschi Food Shops convenience store chain of 200 locations in 2008. In 2015, he guided the chain’s sale to 7-Eleven Inc. Tedeschi also served as treasurer and vice chairman of the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) and as chief strategic officer for Midwest Retail Group LLC.

He has served on the executive board of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce and currently serves on the executive board of directors of Friendship Home and Lil’ Drug Store Products. He also is a member of the Coca-Cola Retailing Research Council and serves on the board of advisors for the North and South River Watershed Association.

Tedeschi was born and raised in Norwell and has remained a resident of the South Shore for his entire life. He and wife Katherine raised three children there.