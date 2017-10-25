Tops Friendly Markets Among Top 100 Healthiest Workplaces In America

Tops Friendly Markets recently was listed among the 100 Healthiest Workplaces in America (H100) for 2017. Those on the list are recognized for exceptional achievement and leadership in building a healthy and productive workplace committed to employee and community health and well-being.

The Williamsville, New York-based grocer operates 173 stores in New York, northern Pennsylvania, western Vermont and north central Massachusetts as well as five Tops stores that are operated by franchisees.

H100 is a national ranking that scores population health outcomes and six values: vision; culture/engagement; learning; expertise; metrics; and technology. In its fourth year, more than 2,000 companies applied for a spot on the list. The award was presented at the Fitbit Captivate Conference in Chicago on Sept. 19. Tops came in at number 59. (Another grocer, The Kroger Co., came in at 38.)

The award recognized Gail Marchese, Tops’ manager of benefits and wellness, and the company’s executive team and employees. The chain received recognition for its Tops Well Annual Weight Loss Challenge; the Walking to Tops program; the Road to Financial Wellness program; and its annual participation in the JPMorgan Chase Corporate Challenge.

These programs, which began in 2010, were established to empower associates and their family members to be educated and engaged in creating a healthier lifestyle.

“At Tops we take great pride in ensuring a healthy working environment for all of our employees. We encourage involvement in company-wide fitness challenges, health screenings and provide numerous resources for our associates and their families so that they can actively take charge of their health and well-being,” according to Marchese.

In other company news, Tops, in conjunction with the Salvation Army and New York media outlets, raised more than $25,000 for Hurricane Maria victims. That’s on top of the more than $23,000 raised and the four tractor-trailers that were sent to aid the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma in September.