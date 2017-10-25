Vons Foundation Raises More Than $400K For Veterans Program

The Vons Foundation in-store fundraising campaign benefiting Easterseals Southern California’s (ESSC) Bob Hope Veterans Support Program raised $423,727 this year to assist veterans transitioning from the military to civilian careers.

During a week-long campaign in observation of Memorial Day (May 24-30), Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions shoppers throughout Southern California made donations in support of the program via the pin pad at registers, with 100 percent of the donations going directly to ESSC. Over the past decade, The Vons Foundation has raised more than $10 million for ESSC services, more than $1.5 million of it through the Veterans Day campaign, which was launched in 2014.

The Bob Hope Veterans Support Program provides one-on-one employment services, as well as referrals to other resources, to meet the unique needs of military personnel and veterans transitioning out of the military into a civilian job, starting their own small business or pursuing higher education. Since launching in 2014, the program has served more than 900 veterans and families with employment support and referrals to other resources, placing more than 500 into civilian positions and 70 pursuing education degrees. Free to veterans, who do not need to have a disability to participate, the program was launched with a seed grant from The Bob Hope Legacy.

“Thanks to The Vons Foundation donation, Easterseals Southern California’s Bob Hope Veterans Support Program will be able to continue its expansion and serve additional veterans as they navigate the often-difficult transition from military service back to civilian life,” said Mark Whitley, president & CEO of ESSC. “The support of corporate partners like The Vons Foundation is critical to our organization and truly makes a difference to the lives of those who have sacrificed to serve our country.”

“This annual campaign is a source of pride for our entire team and employees in all our stores,” said Shane Dorcheus, president of Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions. “Together, with the generosity of our customers, we are able to help make a difference in the lives of more deserving local veterans to provide the resources needed to successfully make the move to a civilian career and resume non-military life.”

Veterans or potential employers interested in learning more about the Easterseals Bob Hope Veterans Support Program can visit its website or call 760-737-3990.

The Vons Foundation and The Pavilions Foundation focus on giving locally in the areas of health and human services, hunger relief, education and helping people with disabilities. The Vons Foundation and The Pavilions Foundation have invested more than $2 billion in their neighborhoods since 2001.

