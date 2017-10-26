Harmons Partners With Unata For New E-Commerce Program

Harmons, a family-owned and locally operated grocery chain based in Utah, has teamed up with Unata, a provider of 1-to-1 digital solutions for grocers, to develop a new e-commerce and online list-building experience for patrons. Harmons’ new online program will allow customers in select markets to visit harmonsgrocery.com and build personalized grocery lists and pick up items curbside. Harmons expects to go live with its first locations in the first quarter of 2018, with additional stores coming online throughout the year.

Established in 1932, Harmons operates 17 locations in Utah, with two more under construction. The company says it “strives to exceed its customers’ expectations on every level and this partnership with Unata will enable Harmons to better serve its customer base.”

“Our team is what makes our in-store customer experience so unique and what sets us apart from other retailers,” said VP for the Customer Bob Harmon. “With our focus on moving toward a new digital experience, we recognize the importance of ensuring that our online presence is an extension of the in-store customer service experience. After seeing what Unata’s platform is capable of, we are confident it will enable us to exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Harmons’ new digital platform will leverage Unata’s UX design to create easier and faster user navigation. The new platform also will leverage Unata’s proprietary personalization engine, using machine learning algorithms to offer shoppers a “1-to-1 experience across every digital touchpoint.” With this combination, Harmons says it will make online shopping and list building more convenient, efficient and personalized than ever before.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Harmons, a long-standing, family-owned grocer with a focus on innovation and quality,” said Brandon Carlos, senior director of partner success at Unata. “With Harmons’ dedication to customer service and our commitment to a highly personalized experience, I’m confident that together, we’ll provide an unparalleled level of service online.”