Meijer Surpasses 500K Home Deliveries Through Shipt

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer recently surpassed 500,000 deliveries and is on-pace to see more than a million deliveries made from its stores by year-end. The company says it is proving just how popular store-to-door convenience for grocery delivery has become in the Midwest.

Since launching in Detroit last September, Meijer has expanded the personalized service to more than 200 stores in 148 days. The service, offered through Shipt, is now available to more than 10 million households in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky, where Shipt shoppers hand-pick items from local Meijer stores offering home delivery. So far, more than 85,000 cases of water, 1 million eggs and 1.5 million pounds of bananas have been brought right to customers’ doors.

“As e-commerce continues to change the way people shop, we are proud to bring home delivery to the Midwest and innovate the way people shop our stores,” Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes said. “Our goal was to quickly bring a high level of convenience to as many customers as possible, so surpassing a half million deliveries is a great start as we continue enhancing this personalized customer-first experience.”

Keyes said that one reason why the service has been so popular is the retailer’s ability to combine a “seamless digital shopping solution with the best of what its brick and mortar retail model stores offer.” Meijer supercenters across six states average more than 192,000 s.f., featuring everything from fresh produce and grocery to general merchandise that includes daily essential items like light bulbs, diapers, school supplies, as well as bulk items, like bags of rock salt and pet foods.

Because most Meijer stores are open 24-hours-a-day, customers can choose delivery times most convenient for them, which allows those with third shift jobs or challenging lifestyles the flexibility to shop and receive orders very early in the morning or late at night, the company says.

Meijer also has provided home delivery service members the ability to earn mPerks Rewards that can be redeemed in store, and offers sales on hundreds of items each week through the Shipt app.

“Having the unrivaled selection of fresh produce, grocery and general merchandise available under one roof, not to mention the ability to earn rewards for your orders, has proven to be a differentiator for Meijer customers,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO for Shipt, which fulfills the deliveries for Meijer customers.

Meijer customers can sign up for the service for $99 per year. Unlimited deliveries are free for orders of more than $35; a flat $7 delivery fee is added to any orders under $35.

“Thirty minutes in a grocery store for me is like running a marathon for three or four hours,” said Idelma Urolia, who suffered a stroke in 2014 and signed up for Meijer home delivery as soon as it was offered in Detroit. “To have a service that is going to do all the manual labor of driving to Meijer, pick up my groceries, deliver right to my door, and even help put them away is more than life-changing, it’s a life-saver.”

Privately-owned and family-operated Meijer operates 235 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

More Meijer news:

Meijer Offers ‘Perfectly Imperfect’ Produce To Shoppers

Cadillac Meijer Gets 500th Tomra Reverse Vending Machine

More Details About Meijer’s New Urban Grocery Store Released