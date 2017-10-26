Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation Awards $2.2M To Nonprofits

The Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation will award $2.2 million to nonprofit organizations that specialize in promoting health and nutrition education. Created in 2015, the Foundation raises funds through company and team member contributions, vendor partnerships and customer support, and identifies nonprofits that “reflect the company’s brand purpose of inspiring healthy living for all.”
“Sprouts is proud to partner with organizations that share our mission to inspire, educate and empower every person to live a healthier life. We’re creating lasting change in our local communities by collaborating on programs like nutrition curriculum for elementary school students and urban gardening projects in neighborhoods with limited access to fresh, affordable produce,” said Lyndsey Waugh, executive director of the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation.
As part of this year’s donations, the Foundation has committed $875,000 in multi-year support of organizations that align with its commitment to empower children to make healthier food choices through nutrition education and hands-on learning. The Foundation says its support provides these partners with the necessary funding to scale up, expand and replicate programs that make a long-lasting impact in their community. Newly named partners include:
- Denver Urban Gardens (DUG): A “pioneer in community gardening,” DUG operates a network of 165 neighborhood and school-based gardens. The Foundation’s $500,000 investment in DUG will create 10 new gardens and expand the organization’s Youth Farm Stand and teacher training programs.
- Soil Born Farms: An urban agriculture and education project, Soil Born Farms empowers youth and adults in the Sacramento, California, area to discover local food systems and practice healthy living. The Foundation’s $225,000 investment will fund Grow Together, the nonprofit’s school gardening program, at 10 elementary school sites.
- Spaces of Opportunity: Located in south Phoenix, Arizona, Spaces of Opportunity will “transform an 18-acre piece of land from a food desert to a food oasis,” providing low-income families and community members access to fresh, affordable produce. The Foundation’s $150,000 investment will help fund the farm’s community outreach and youth education programs.
In December, the Foundation will reach a milestone with existing partner REAL School Gardens, which builds learning gardens in low-income schools that are used as a hands-on teaching tool. Support from the Foundation is allowing REAL School Gardens to build 13 new learning gardens, expand to the Georgia and Tennessee markets and develop a multi-subject curriculum that engages students in STEM education principals using food and nutrition topics.
This month, the Foundation will award $430,000 in Neighborhood Grants to 58 local organizations across the 15 states in which Sprouts operates. These grants are funded through money raised by the Foundation and the support of Sprouts customers through in-store campaigns.
The 2017 Neighborhood Grant recipients are:
Alabama
C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation
Alabama Childhood Food Solutions Inc.
The Foundation Ministries Inc.
Arizona
Educational Enrichment Foundation Inc.
Flagstaff Medical Center
Halle Heart Children’s Museum
First Place AZ
Esperanca Inc.
United Food Bank
California (North)
The Fit Kids Foundation
Bay Area Community Services
Runnin’ for Rhett
Food Bank of Santa Barbara County
United Way of Stanislaus County
California (South)
Garden School Foundation Inc.
Serving Kids Hope
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego
Feeding America
Interfaith Community Services
Orangewood Foundation
East Yard Communities for Environmental Justice
California (Statewide)
Education Outside
Colorado
Loveland Youth Gardeners
Special Kids Special Families Inc.
Girls on the Run of the Rockies
Care and Share Inc.
LiveWell Colorado
Sprout City Farms Inc.
Florida
Sweetwater Community Farm
YMCA of the Suncoast
Georgia
Jewish Family & Career Services
enAble of Georgia
Atlanta Children’s Shelter
Captain Planet Foundation
Wylde Center
Kansas
Lawrence Community Food Alliance (Sunrise Project)
Johnson County Park & Recreation Foundation
Missouri
Kansas City Community Gardens Inc.
Harvesters – The Community Network
Heart of America Indian Center
Nevada
Nevada Paralyzed Veterans of America
St. Jude’s Ranch for Children – Nevada Region Inc.
New Mexico
El Caldito
Rio Grande Food Project
North Carolina
YMCA of the Triangle
The Family Violence Prevention Center Inc. (InterAct)
Oklahoma
A New Leaf
Center for Children and Families Inc.
Owasso Community Resources Inc.
Tennessee
Girls Incorporated of Memphis
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Memphis
Domestic Violence Program, Inc.
Texas
Houston Parks Board
Martinez Street Women’s Center
Common Threads
Recipe for Success Foundation
Utah
The Green Urban Lunch Box
Utah Center for community Nutrition
The 2017 Neighborhood Grant application was available from May through August. For details on next year’s application, visit sprouts.com/neighborhoodgrants.
The remaining Foundation funds are being allocated across markets to health and wellness related causes such as Autism Speaks, Vitamin Angels and more.
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Sprouts employs more than 27,000 team members and operates more than 280 stores in 15 states from coast to coast.
