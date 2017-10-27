AGEF Golf Classic Raises Money For Scholarships

The Alabama Grocers Education Foundation (AGEF) held its Annual Fall Golf Outing on Oct. 19 at Inverness Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama. The tournament raised funds for the AGEF to provide scholarships to employees and children of employees of Alabama Grocers Association companies.

To date, AGEF has awarded more than $1.2 million because of the “tremendous support of our members at golf tournaments such as this one,” the organization says, noting that its golf outings would not be as successful without the many companies that sponsor its event and contribute their goods.

The 2017 presenting sponsor was Frito-Lay. Additional sponsors of the AGEF 2017 Fall Tournament included 5 Hour Energy, A&R Supermarkets, Alex Kontos Fruit Company, Associated Grocers of the South, Associated Wholesale Grocers, Bevco Beverages, Bimbo Bakeries, Buffalo Rock/Pepsi, Bunzl Distribution/Sigma, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. United Inc., Country Delite Farms, Dent Moses LLC, Dutch Farms, EDLINCO, Federated Insurance, Flowers Baking Co., Frito-Lay, Frozen Specialties, Ice Cream Specialists, Jet Polymer Recycling, Lighting Specialists Inc., Merrill Lynch, Mitchell Grocery Corp., Orchids Paper, Palermo’s Pizza, Peake & Associates, Piggly Wiggly Alabama Distributing Co., Planet Fundraiser, Post Consumer Brands, Publix Super Markets Charities Inc, Snyders-Lance, Sunset Farms, Super-Valu, The Hershey Co., Truno, Retail Technologies Inc., United-Johnson Bros. and Utz Quality Foods/Golden Flake.

See more photos here.

Upcoming AGEF events include: AGEF Spring Golf Outing, April 5, 2018 at Inverness Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama; AGA Annual Convention, July 28-Aug. 1 at Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort in Destin, Florida; AGEF Fall Golf Outing, Oct. 18, 2018 at Inverness Country Club; and the Alabama’s Food Industry Finest, Nov. 1 at The Club in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Alabama Grocers Association is a state trade association representing the grocery retail, including more than 135 retail members operating nearly 1,000 stores nationwide, as well as more than 225 manufacturers, brokers, wholesalers and other members. The food retail industry in Alabama provides more than 69,000 jobs with more than $2.2 billion in annual wages paid. Grocers pay more than $2.2 billion in state and federal taxes and have a total economic impact on the state’s economy of over $12 billion dollars.