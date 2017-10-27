Murray’s Cheese And Kroger Reach Milestone With 400th Location

Murray’s Cheese and Kroger are opening their 400th store location at 2150 Stuebner Road in Spring, Texas. The New York cheese shop, opened in 1940, offers cheese, meat and specialty food items to Kroger, whose family of stores includes Fred Meyer, King Soopers, Dillons, Ralphs and QFC locations across the U.S.

“Our mission is to continuously educate ourselves and our customers on the pleasures of cheese,” said Nick Tranchina, EVP at Murray’s Cheese. “As we pass this milestone, it’s exciting to see that every day we get to live our mission in ways we would have hardly thought possible when we started this journey with Kroger 10 years ago.”

“This milestone highlights Kroger’s nearly decade-long relationship with Murray’s Cheese. Through these cheese counters, we’re able to offer our customers an unparalleled experience and education about artisanal cheeses and specialty foods,” said Robert Clark, Kroger’s SVP of merchandising. “Our partnership with New York’s most iconic cheese shop is just one way we are redefining the food and grocery experience for our customers and associates.”

Murray’s Cheese shops in Kroger stores carry hundreds of cheeses, charcuterie, olives, crackers and specialty food items from all over the world. Murray’s says it is deeply involved with product selection, staff training and development, merchandising and promotions across all locations. Murray’s also has trained thousands of cheese mongers and certified cheese professionals since the relationship began in 2008.

More Kroger news:

Kroger Names ‘Restock’ Leadership Team, Morganthall To Retire

Former Andronico’s CEO Joins Kroger As Division Leadership Changes

Kroger Hosts Natural Foods Summit, Launches Marketing Platform

Kroger Considers Sale Of C-Store Business Generating $4B In Sales

Kroger’s Atlanta Division Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign