AARP Honors iFoster Co-Founder With Purpose Prize

AARP has named five winners of its AARP Purpose Prize, which recognizes outstanding work by people age 50 and over that is focused on advancing social good. In recognition of their outstanding community-focused work, each winner will receive a $50,000 cash award from AARP at the AARP Purpose Prize Award Gala, to be held in Chicago on Nov. 2.

Among those winners is Reid Cox, co-founder and CFO of Truckee, California-based iFoster. Cox and his wife Serita, a former foster child, put their tech company experience to work in order to help families navigate the challenges of foster care. Their online community, iFoster, connects foster children and families with highly needed financial, educational and social support resources. iFoster says its mission is to ensure that every child growing up outside of their biological home has the resources and opportunities they need to become successful, independent adults.

“The AARP Purpose Prize Award recognizes and rewards individuals who, in an encore career, are creating new ways to solve tough social problems,” said AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins. “All over the country, millions of older adults with fresh ideas and big hearts are finding unique ways to help people in their community, and we are proud to highlight some of the very best examples of that phenomenon with the AARP Purpose Prize Award.”

In a recent email update about the organization’s hiring program, Cox noted that there are more than 300 youth who now have living-wage jobs/careers, with more than 20 employer partners, including grocery industry partners.

Read more: iFoster Co-Founder Touts Grocery Industry For Support In Creation Of Hiring Program

iFoster recently graduated its second cohort of youth in Sacramento. The program is maintaining a retention rate of more than 90 percent after 6 months and has expanded to five counties in California, with plans to expand to New York and Nevada by early next year, Cox said.

“The AARP Purpose Prize is a really nice recognition of all things iFoster, but particularly the jobs program which factored strongly in our application,” Cox said. “An AARP film crew spent two days with us; one day was spent filming the Sacramento jobs program assessment day. There should be some really great exposure for iFoster out of it.”

In another email, Serita Cox, co-founder and CEO, added, “This is shaping up to be a big prize for us mainly because of the investment AARP is doing of their own assets. They want to work with iFoster (and the other 4 winners) on helping us achieve our goals over the next year…We are thrilled for Reid, iFoster and our community that foster care will get spotlighted and hopefully it will spur more people to get involved.”

Read more about Reid and the award here.