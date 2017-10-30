California Avocado Commission ‘Energized’ By Fresh Summit

For the California Avocado Commission (CAC), engaging with retailers, supermarket dietitians, the media and avocado stakeholders were among the highlights of the 2017 Produce Marketing Association (PMA) Fresh Summit in New Orleans.

“The Commission held some very productive meetings with retailers and avocado stakeholders in our Fresh Summit booth this year,” said Jan DeLyser, CAC VP of marketing. “The opportunity to network with industry leaders and key accounts at Fresh Summit provides remarkable value.”

In addition to meeting with retailers and stakeholders, CAC says it worked with registered dietitian Manuel Villacorta to engage with supermarket dietitians who visited their booth. Manuel Villacorta, MS, RD, is a nationally recognized, award-winning registered dietitian-nutritionist with more than 18 years of experience. Villacorta’s fourth book, “Flat Belly 365,” will be available in January 2018. A past national media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Villacorta also is a health blog contributor for The Huffington Post and an on-air contributor for Univision.

Developing programs for supermarket dietitians is one of the tactics CAC shared with retailers as part of its customized marketing strategy.

“We all look forward to having a larger crop next year,” said DeLyser. “We’re returning from New Orleans energized and ready to build out our marketing campaign with a focus on those customers who support the California brand.”

Created in 1978, CAC strives to increase demand for California avocados through advertising, promotion and public relations, and engages in related industry activities that benefit the state’s nearly 4,000 avocado growers.