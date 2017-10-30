Food Lion Pilots ‘To-Go’ Grocery Pickup Service In North Carolina

Food Lion last week began piloting its “Food Lion To-Go” grocery pickup service at its store located at 2226 Park Road in Charlotte, North Carolina. The grocer says this new service, powered by Instacart, “continues to deliver on its promise to ensure an easy, fresh and affordable grocery shopping experience,” and will allow customers to order and pick up their groceries in as little as an hour.

“At Food Lion, our goal is to provide access to fresh, quality and affordable groceries, how you want them and when you want them, whether it’s in your store or bringing the store to you digitally,” said Mitch Hendrix, store manager at the Park Road location. “Food Lion To-Go is the next step in offering ease and convenience to our customers, and we’re proud to pilot this service here in Charlotte.”

Shoppers eligible for Food Lion To-Go, which include those in the Charlotte zip codes 28134, 28202, 28203, 28204, 28207, 28208, 28209, 28210, 28211, 28217, 28273, 28278, 28280 and 28282, can shop using Food Lion’s website by visiting www.foodlion.com/togo.

Food Lion customers can continue to take advantage of weekly savings specials, including MVP discounts, while using the service. For customers using Food Lion To-Go for the first time, the pick-up fee is waived.

How it works

Customers can visit www.foodlion.com/togo, enter one of the participating zip codes and select the Park Road store. Next, they may add items to a virtual cart and choose a one hour pick-up window (within one hour, within two hours or some scheduled time in the future) and check out. A Food Lion associate then will accept the order and prepare it at the store for the customer’s designated pickup timeframe. Upon arrival, To-Go shoppers may park in the designated parking area, where a dedicated Food Lion associate will deliver their order directly to their car.

Food Lion To-Go is available seven days per week from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.



Salisbury, North Carolina-based Food Lion has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. Food Lion is a company of Delhaize America, a U.S. division of Zaandam-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group.

