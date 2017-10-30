MFA And CFA To Honor Major Food Industry Figures

In a span of two days in early November, two major New England food associations will honor several well-known food industry figures with major association awards.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, Charles D’Amour, president and COO of Big Y Foods, will be inducted into the Massachusetts Food Association (MFA) Hall of Fame. Ralph Crowley Jr. and his company, Polar Beverages, will be honored as the MFA Community Service Award recipient.

The following night, Thursday, Nov. 2, at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, Elizabeth Chace-Marino, manager of government affairs for Retail Business Services LLC, an affiliate of Ahold-Delhaize, will be honored as this year’s recipient of the Connecticut Food Association (CFA) Person of the Year Outstanding Leadership Award.

CFA also will honor Charles Miller of the ShopRite of Enfield, as the Community Service Award recipient, and Dennis Silva Jr. of Dari Farms Ice Cream will be presented the Next Generation Leadership Award.

MFA Awards

MFA President Chris Flynn said D’Amour will be the association’s 27th inductee. Hall of Fame criteria for the MFA includes: a significant contribution to the food industry and a heavy involvement in the greater community that the honoree’s company serves. The person must be three years in retirement or have served in the industry for more than 25 years.

Flynn said D’Amour has not only been integrally involved in Big Y, but he also has served actively in both the MFA and CFA.

“He is a huge mentor to the MFA and myself. For the health of the food industry, Charlie is always in the forefront,” said Flynn.

The Nov. 1 MFA event begins with the Massachusetts Best Bagger competition at 2:30 p.m., followed by a keynote interview with Jonathan Kraft of the New England Patriots at 4:00. The MFA annual meeting begins at 4:45, with the award presentations following at 5:15. A station buffet and networking will follow at 6:00.

CFA Awards

Wayne Pesce, CFA president, said, “This year, the CFA proudly honors three worthy members dedicated to promoting the growth of Connecticut’s grocery community and supplier network. Each in their own unique way exemplify the essential qualities required to be recognized as CFA’s Person of the Year, Community Service Role Model and Next Generation Leader. Each exhibits passion for the role they serve, helping to make our state a better place to work, live and raise a family.”

Chace-Marino represents the Ahold USA banners in regard to legislative policy and public initiatives at the local, state and federal government levels. She has more than 30 years of experience in government affairs, public affairs, community relations and corporate affairs.

Chace-Marino works with and serves on the Government Affairs Committee of the Food Marketing Institute. She is chair of the FMI WIC Task Force. She serves as the vice chair on the CFA Government Affairs Committee.

Chace-Marino also is involved in other state associations. She is vice chair on the New Jersey Food Council’s Government Affairs Committee and co-chair on the Food Industry Alliance of New York Government Affairs Committee.

She serves on the Government Affairs Committee for MFA, Rhode Island Food Dealers Association, Associated Industry of Massachusetts and Connecticut Business Industry Association.

The CFA event gets underway at 5:30 p.m., with a cocktail reception followed by dinner and awards at 6:30.