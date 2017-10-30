Former Coca-Cola Executive To Serve As Mondelēz President 

Mondelēz International has appointed Glen Walter as EVP and president for North America.

He will lead the company’s $7 billion business in the U.S. and Canada, which includes the Oreo and belVita biscuits brands, Triscuit and Good Thins crackers, Trident gum and Halls cough drops.

Walter succeeds Tim Cofer, who stepped into the North American leadership role on an interim basis in April. Cofer will return full time to his responsibilities as Mondelēz’s chief growth officer.

“Glen is an inspirational leader with an impressive track record of building brands and driving growth in North America and beyond,” said Chairman and CEO Irene Rosenfeld. “His deep operating experience in complex businesses, including a strong focus on sales excellence, makes him a terrific leader for our North America region.”

Walter joins Mondelēz International from The Coca-Cola Co., where he has held a variety of leadership positions over the past decade. Since 2014, Walter has served as CEO of Coca-Cola Industries China, where he led his team to accelerate revenue growth, improve productivity and expand routes to market. Previously, Walter served as president and COO for Coca-Cola in North America, with 70,000 employees and annual revenues of $22 billion.

Prior to his time at Coca-Cola, Walter served as president of InBev USA in addition to various general management and M&A roles within InBev and Interbrew, including leading the integration of Bass Ale and Beck’s. Earlier in his career, Walter served as GM at Pearce Beverage Co. He started his career in sales and marketing at EJ Gallo Winery Inc.