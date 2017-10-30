New NACS Chairman Stresses Customers, Culture & Community

Convenience retailer Sheetz Inc. succeeds today because of a focus on three critical areas: customers, culture and community, according to President and CEO Joe Sheetz, who is now serving as the 2017-18 chairman of NACS, The Association for Convenience and Fuel Retailing.

Sheetz shared the formula for his company’s success at the NACS Show, held in Chicago in mid-October.

Even with a distinct focus, growth isn’t always easy. Sheetz said that the company had a lot of help along the way as it grew from one store in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in 1952, to more than 500 stores today.

Originally, Sheetz operated as a dairy company, but then at one fateful conference, it did more than shape the company’s future—it changed the company’s name.

The original family name, spelled Sheets, was changed in the 1930s after Joe’s grandfather, Jerry Sheetz, saw an attendee at a dairy convention with the last name “Sheetz.” It turned out that he preferred the spelling so much that he convinced the family to adopt the new surname. The new name also became the family’s convenience store brand.

“So, when you hear at the NACS Show that ‘one idea can change your business…or name,’ it’s true,” joked Sheetz.

Being part of a family business also has helped shape Joe Sheetz’ business philosophy. He named several family members who played a critical role, especially his father, as well as his uncle Steve Sheetz and cousin Stan Sheetz, who both preceded him as Sheetz CEO and as NACS chairman.

Today, the mission at Sheetz is to provide fast, friendly service and quality products in clean and convenient locations.

“That’s harder than it sounds because there is no standard definition of convenience. It is whatever people think it should be at that moment,” said Sheetz.

Convenience means a great location, extended hours, one-stop shopping and a chance to slow down and enjoy a meal.

To succeed, Sheetz said the company’s first of three focus areas—the customer—is truly about understanding what people want, when they want it and how they want it. Ultimately, he said this focus is what drives innovation.

“The bottom line is that we all have to continue to reinvent ourselves and bring innovation to the industry. In fact, our vision is to create the business that will put Sheetz, as we know it today, out of business,” he said.

He then stressed that innovation will not happen without the company’s second focus area: culture.

“All of us sell a lot of the same products. The big difference is how you sell them,” said Sheetz, stressing that a strong culture is that differentiator. “Everything happens because of our people.”

With increasing challenges related to attracting and retaining the best talent, people today have more options in determining where they want to work.

“We all have to be more attractive than the competition. To use a term from Silicon Valley, everyone is trying to ‘disrupt’ the model for how you use your people. The focus of these disruptors is how to take costs out of the system or redefine convenience, but it’s not about culture, and it needs to be,” Sheetz stressed.

“I truly believe that customers come to your stores because they like the experience. They like you, and that comes from a healthy company culture,” he said.

In addition to changing the family name, Jerry Sheetz also instilled in the family the importance of giving back and truly serving the community through charitable work. This third focus area—community—is so contagious that 25 years ago, Sheetz employees created their own employee-run charity, and they have contributed more than $20 million to buy toys, clothes and other necessities for local children in need during the holiday season.

“Our industry’s commitment to the communities we serve is truly amazing. We collectively contribute $1 billion a year to charities,” said Sheetz. “It’s not about just (signing) checks. It’s about volunteering time, donating products and supporting first responders. There is no industry more grounded in their communities than we are.”