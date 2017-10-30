Walgreens To Close 600 Stores When Rite Aid Store Purchase Complete

Walgreens plans to close 600 stores beginning in the spring of 2018, and the store closure process will take 18 months to complete. Most of the stores to close will be Rite Aid stores.

Fiona Ortiz, director of financial communications for Walgreens, said the stores up for closure will be located within a mile of another store in the company’s expanded network.

“We do not have any details on locations of store closures,” she said.

On Sept. 19, Walgreens secured regulatory clearance to purchase 1,932 stores, three distribution centers and other inventory from Rite Aid for $4.3 billion in cash and other considerations. With the addition of Rite Aid stores, Walgreens now has more than 13,200 stores nationwide.

The company expects to complete integration of the acquired stores and related assets within the next three years at an estimated cost of approximately $750 million. In addition, the company plans to spend approximately $500 million of capital on store conversions and related activities.