Associated Grocers, GMRA Raise Money For Scholarships At Golf Outing

Vendor partners and retail members of Associated Grocers Inc. were able to golf for a good cause at this year’s Associated Grocers-Grocery Manufacturers Representatives Association (GMRA) Golf Outing, hosted at the Carter Plantation in Springfield, Louisiana. This annual event helps provide college scholarships to local youth interested in the grocery retail business.

Students apply for the education assistance through the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. The scholarship fund has awarded more than $285,000 to students over the past 19 years.

“Every year we have an opportunity to work with our vendor community for such a great cause as education,” said Terry Palmisano, VP of sales and marketing for Associated Grocers. “To be able to support, encourage and offer financial assistance to students through this event is a great avenue to help cultivate the youth within our community. Every year we strive to increase partnerships so that we can support even more recipients in attaining their goals.”

The sold-out event was attended by 150 market retailers and vendors, and was a record year, raising more than $58,000.

Associated Grocers is a wholesale distributor to independent grocery stores throughout the Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas region. For more than 67 years, AG has provided retail operations support to its members, such as a “shopping list of products and services that allow independent supermarkets to compete with the national chains, while providing their unique hometown flavors and fast, friendly service.”