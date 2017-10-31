Raley’s Invests $300,000 To Benefit Children’s Health And Wellness

Raley’s is hoping to have a direct impact on youth nutrition and wellness by offering education grants in the communities it serves through the redesigned Extra Credit Grants program. Raley’s says it has received a diverse set of grant proposals from local accredited K-12 schools and school districts; requests spanned from supporting the delivery of a complete food literacy curriculum to the purchase and installation of water filtration and bottle filling stations.

“At the heart of Raley’s philanthropic endeavors is community wellness and nutrition,” said Becca Whitman, community relations manager and executive director of Raley’s Food for Families. “Our Extra Credit program is committed to supporting our schools and school districts in their efforts to encourage healthy eating and strengthen nutrition education.”

After review by Raley’s Extra Credit Grants Program Committee, comprised of key Raley’s team members and community stakeholders, the retailer agreed to provide funding to nearly 40 grantees, supporting programs and activities that benefit kids’ nutrition and wellness.

Raley’s will be distributing nearly $300,000 to local schools this fall. Some key areas of focus for these grantees include: installation of water filtration and bottle refill stations; gardening projects; healthy cooking classes; wellness/nutrition education; food literacy programs; healthy meals and snacking; and workforce development and career technical training.

Raley’s Extra Credit Grants program will be accepting applications again for the spring 2018 cycle on Jan. 1. Accredited K-12 schools and school districts are encouraged to apply for grant funding to support programs that will help students in the areas of food literacy, healthy living, nutrition, agriculture, and food supply and origination.

Founded in 1935, Raley’s is a third-generation family-owned regional food retailer headquartered in West Sacramento, California. The company operates 122 stores in Northern California and Nevada under four banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods and Food Source.

