Sendik’s Launches Red Bag Rewards Program Powered By AppCard

Wisconsin-based grocer Sendik’s Food Market has launched a new rewards program powered by AppCard, a personalized marketing and shopper analytics platform for grocers. The Red Bag Rewards program rolled out today in all 18 Sendik’s locations across the metro Milwaukee area, including the banner’s smaller-format Fresh2GO stores and online via Sendik’s Express.

AppCard has worked with Sendik’s to develop a custom rewards program that awards one point for every dollar spent in-store and online, via AppCard’s integration with grocery e-commerce platform, Freshop. Shoppers can redeem points for free items curated by Sendik’s. Shoppers can enroll in the program by providing their mobile phone number during checkout at the point of sale or online.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Red Bag Rewards to our guests,” said Ted Balistreri, family co-owner of Sendik’s Food Markets. “As a business, we are constantly looking to innovate and grow the services we offer our guests. Members of the program will now enjoy additional rewards for shopping with their trusted, local grocer, and the valuable insight we gain will allow us to make the best grocery shopping experience even better.”

With the AppCard platform, Sendik’s says its leadership will gain visibility into their shoppers’ preferences and have the ability to “deliver personalized, relevant offers to delight their shoppers and ultimately earn their loyalty.” Sendik’s shoppers will be able to track their points balance and browse a digital circular via AppCard’s mobile app, available for iPhone and Android devices.

“Sendik’s Food Market embodies everything we look for in a retail partner. Amazing operators, customer-centric at every touch point, a dedicated staff, constantly growing and evolving, and family oriented at their core,” said Merrick Rosner, VP enterprise sales at AppCard. “Being chosen to power their Red Bag Rewards program is an honor for AppCard. We look forward to working with the Balistreri family, their passionate employees and their loyal guests, for many years to come.”