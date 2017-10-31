Walmart Rolls Out ‘Sam’s Choice Italia’ Line Of Products

Walmart and the Italian Trade Agency have come together to debut Sam’s Choice Italia, a private-label line of Italian products, for customers across the U.S. Sam’s Choice Italia features 40 products and is available now in 3,600 stores and on Walmart.com. The lineup includes boxed dinners, bagged pastas, pesto and pasta sauces, canned tomatoes, balsamic vinegar and frozen pizzas. Walmart says it is working with a number of large Italy-based suppliers for the new line and will continue to roll out more Sam’s Choice Italia products.

“Teaming up with the Italian Trade Agency is one of the many ways our Sam’s Choice brand brings authentic gourmet foods to families across America at everyday low prices. We are fanatical about quality—it’s the first ingredient in everything we do,” said Jack Pestello, SVP, private brands, Walmart U.S. “Sam’s Choice Italia is just the latest example of how Walmart is continuing to improve and innovate our private brand offerings while staying true to quality and everyday low prices.”

This is the first time the Italian Trade Agency has worked with a U.S. retailer on a full line of private brand products, and Walmart says the products “were put through extensive testing conducted at Walmart’s Culinary and Innovation Center to ensure the flavors in each product stayed true to their Italian roots.”

“We are committed to bringing authentic Italian offerings to American households, so when Walmart approached us with this idea, we were immediately interested,” said Michele Scannavini, president of the Italian Trade Agency. “The Sam’s Choice Italia recipes have high-quality ingredients from right here in Italy, so we can guarantee an authentic Italian experience for customers.”

