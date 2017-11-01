New Mobile App & Add-To-Card Coupons Rolled Out By BJ’s

BJ’s Wholesale Club recently introduced a new mobile app and Add to Card coupons, allowing club members to check gas prices and track their savings. The BJ’s app is available for both IOS and Android devices.

“The new BJ’s mobile app and Add-to-Card coupons give members access to BJ’s unbeatable value and assortment anytime, anywhere,” said Rafeh Masood, BJ’s SVP and chief digital officer. “Our new app lets members check prices at the nearest BJ’s gas location and track their annual savings or My BJ’s Perks Awards depending on membership level,” he added.

Members can access digital coupons and shop within the mobile app. The app also shows members BJ’s gas locations and current gas prices, their closest club and their year-to-date savings or awards depending on membership level.

BJ’s new Add-To-Card feature allows members to digitally select and save coupons directly to their BJ’s membership card within the mobile app or online at coupons.BJs.com. Add-to-Card coupons will be automatically applied during a member’s in-club checkout, saving money and time. The Add-to-Card coupon gallery will feature all coupons found in The Little Book of Big Savings published by BJ’s in addition to manufacturers’ coupons. BJ’s is the only major membership warehouse club to accept all manufacturers’ coupons.

For a limited time, BJ’s members can save even more on gas when they download the BJ’s mobile app. Once the app is downloaded, members who use it to locate and select their nearest BJ’s gas location will receive five cents off per gallon on their next fillup at a BJ’s gas location.

Recently, BJ’s launched new desktop and mobile sites as well as two new websites dedicated to its exclusive brands Berkley Jensen and Wellesley Farms.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s operates 215 membership clubs and 133 BJ’s gas locations in 16 states.