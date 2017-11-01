Kings-Balducci’s Launches Same-Day Grocery Delivery With Instacart

Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market have chosen Instacart as their partner to offer same-day delivery to more than 1.3 million households in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maryland and Virginia.

Described as an upscale gourmet food market, Kings has 25 stores in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut. Specialty food retailer Balducci’s has 10 store locations in Maryland, Virginia, New York and Connecticut.

Kings and Balducci’s customers can visit kingsdelivers.com or balduccisdelivers.com or download the Instacart app to fill their virtual carts and have them delivered straight to their doorstep by Instacart often in as little as an hour.

“Online shopping in the grocery space is continuing to flourish, and we are thrilled to provide this convenient service to our communities,” said Judy Spires, chairman and CEO at Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market.

Customers can use promo code KINGS20 or BALDUCCIS20 to receive $20 off their first order of $35 or more. The delivery fee will also be waived on the first order.

“Instacart’s success hinges on our ability to offer customers same-day delivery from the stores they love within their own communities,” said Andrew Nodes, VP for retail accounts for Instacart.

Instacart delivery starts at just $5.99 on orders of $35 or more. Instacart Express membership is also available, enabling unlimited, free same-day deliveries on orders of more than $35. After a free trial period, Instacart Express membership is just $14.99 a month or $149 a year.