ShopRite Launches ‘Snack Smart For More Energy’ Campaign

ShopRite’s in-store dietitians have teamed up to bring shoppers nutritious suggestions in the snacking aisle with the launch of a new campaign, “Snack Smart for More Energy.”

Lean beef jerky, acai bowls and assorted nut butters are just a few of the treats suggested by dietitians as snack options.

“Snacking has gone mainstream,” says Natalie Menza-Crowe, RD, MS, director of health and wellness at ShopRite. “Our new campaign—Snack Smart for More Energy—helps customers discover delicious, nutritious snacking choices that make sense within the context of their lives.”

As part of the program, colorful “Snack Smart” signs are positioned throughout the store near healthy snacking options.

In addition, ShopRite’s in-store dietitians are hosting food demonstrations, cooking classes, community seminars and other events to help spread the word about healthy snacks for both adults and children.

“With Snack Smart, we hope to inspire our customers to take small steps toward better nutrition,” says Crowe.

The “Snack Smart” initiative is part of ShopRite’s Well Everyday program, an ongoing awareness campaign designed to create healthy conversations highlighting better-for-you food options.

Crowe offers some Snack Smart suggestions for travel, home and work: