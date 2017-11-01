Superior Grocers Offering Same-Day Delivery With Instacart

Superior Grocers, an independent supermarket chain with 45 Southern California stores, and Instacart are partnering to bring same-day delivery to select Los Angeles and Orange County locations. According to Superior Grocers, it will be the first Hispanic retailer in Southern California to offer same-day delivery service through Instacart.

Superior Grocers’ customers can now visit www.instacart.com/superior-grocers or download the Instacart app to fill their virtual carts and have their items delivered straight to their doorstep by Instacart, often in as little as an hour.

“We are very excited to launch this new partnership with Instacart! Our customers are always looking for convenience and added-value, and Superior Grocers is always looking for ways to improve our customers’ shopping experience,” said Richard Wardwell, COO. “We are very pleased as customers in these areas will now be able to order Superior products online and have them delivered right to their door.”

“Instacart’s success hinges on our ability to offer customers same-day delivery from the stores they love within their own communities,” said Andrew Nodes, Instacart’s VP, retail accounts. “We are thrilled to partner with an independently owned brand like Superior Grocers and continue the success we are seeing with local grocers on the Instacart platform.”

Instacart delivery starts at $5.99 on orders of $35 or more. Instacart Express membership is also available, enabling unlimited, free same-day deliveries on orders of more than $35. After a free trial period, Instacart Express membership is $14.99 a month, or $149 a year.

