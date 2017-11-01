Vallarta Supermarkets Campaign Raises $203K For Mexico, Puerto Rico

Responding to natural disasters that devastated Mexico and Puerto Rico, Vallarta Supermarkets raised a total of $202,939 during a recent customer outreach campaign to benefit the many people who were impacted or displaced. Vallarta Supermarkets initiated the campaign with a donation of $25,000 by The Gonzalez Family Foundation. The entire amount raised by Vallarta Supermarkets and its customers will be donated to the La Cruz Roja Mexicana and the American Red Cross to provide monetary assistance for relief supplies.

“Once we saw the devastating effect of the natural disasters that hit Mexico and Puerto Rico, Vallarta management felt compelled to do something immediately to help alleviate the suffering experienced by so many people. Many of our customers and employees have family and/or friends who were injured or displaced as a result of the earthquakes and hurricane,” said Rick Castillo, director of marketing. “We’d like to thank our many loyal customers who saw a need and joined us to provide relief to those impacted the most. They made this donation possible. We’d also like to thank La Cruz Roja Mexicana and the American Red Cross for partnership and guidance in this effort.”

Vallarta Supermarkets will send all funds collected to La Cruz Roja Mexicana and the American Red Cross to assist them in providing critical aid in the areas most devastated by the recent earthquakes in Mexico, as well as provide aid to families impacted by Hurricane Maria.

Vallarta Supermarkets Inc. is an American supermarket chain with 49 locations headquartered in Sylmar, California. The company employs approximately 8,000 employees.