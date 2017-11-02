Amazon continues to expand its offerings, growing especially rapidly in the grocery space through its acquisition of Whole Foods, partnerships with companies like eMeals and even tests of its own brick-and-mortar grocery stores. And the company is expanding its distribution network to support that growth.

E-commerce giant Amazon said Tuesday it will open a new “fulfillment center” in Macon in a move that will create more than 500 jobs.

The warehouse and distribution hub will be company’s fourth in Georgia, according to a news release from Gov. Nathan Deal’s office.

The announcement comes as Georgia is also in the hunt for Amazon’s second headquarters, a 50,000-job bonanza sought by more than 200 cities across North America.

“Amazon’s continued investment in our state speaks to our dedication to improve, expand and modernize Georgia’s logistics and distribution network,” Deal said in the release. “As a top national distribution hub, suppliers can reach 80 percent of the U.S. population from Georgia in just a 2-day truck drive or a 2-hour flight.”

Amazon has three similar facilities in metro Atlanta. The Macon facility will total 1 million square feet in a leased facility.

