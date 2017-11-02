NCBA, Beef Checkoff Relaunch ‘Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.’ Campaign

America’s beef farmers and ranchers are leveraging the equity of “Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.” to reintroduce the brand to a new generation of consumers. The relaunch will blend the strongest assets from the brand—such as the Aaron Copland “Rodeo” music and tagline—and couple those with new creative assets. In total, the effort “showcases the pleasure that beef brings to meals, the people who raise it and the nutritional benefits (such as protein) that beef provides.”

“Consumers love beef, and as with all foods, today’s consumers want the whole story about the beef they buy,” said Alisa Harrison, SVP, global marketing and research, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, which funds the campaign. “Our research shows that the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. brand is still extremely popular among consumers, including Millennials. So, in honor of its 25th Anniversary, we have refreshed the brand and updated our resources to make beef information available to consumers where they want it, when they want it and how they want it.”

The overall effort was designed with Millennial media preferences in mind. The campaign launched in October with digital advertising and a new digital platform at beefitswhatsfordinner.com, a single location that provides an interactive experience on all things beef, from cuts and cookery, to a collection of beef recipes, to an inside look at the lives of the people who raise beef.

“Beef is one of the most popular foods among consumers, whether it’s your favorite steak or burger. But it can also be one of the most confounding, with questions ranging from the right cut, to the right way to cook it to where it came from,” said Harrison. “That’s why we wanted to make beef easier to enjoy. We’re setting out to answer the biggest questions that consumers have about beef, all in one place.”

To launch the campaign, NCBA has produced an “anthem” video that features the familiar children’s song, “Old McDonald Had a Farm,” with a new twist, to “celebrate the American tradition of ranching while shedding light on what’s new about raising food today.” This summer, the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. team traveled more than 3,800 miles from coast to coast to capture video, images and the stories about the people who raise beef. The new series of videos and content features only real farmers and ranchers from across the country. While cattle and beef are raised differently in California than in Florida, or Iowa or Washington, the passion and commitment to care for the animals and land is the same, says NCAB.

Harrison explained that through the video series, consumers will learn about each step of the beef production process, from the farms and ranches, to feedlots, to processing and retail and to the consumer.

“Today’s farmers and ranchers blend time-honored traditions with cutting edge innovations to raise beef, from drones and GPS tracking on the range to apps and other electronic tools that ensure precise and nutrient-filled rations in the feedbunk,” she said.

Later in the year, new advertisements that celebrate beef as a protein source will launch to appeal to consumers’ love for beef, along with virtual tools such as 360 degree videos that show how beef goes from pasture to plate.