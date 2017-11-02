Meal Planning Service eMeals Debuts Vegan Plan

Meal planning service eMeals has launched a new Vegan Meal Plan that it says solves the “What’s for dinner?” dilemma with creative, plant-based, animal-free dinner menus that change on a weekly basis while also costing an average of $3.50 per serving—half the price of typical meal kits.

The plan delivers seven vegan dinner recipes to subscribers’ smartphones or email inboxes every week, including a featured recipe from EatingWell magazine and others created by eMeals’ plant-based diet experts. Initial menus range from a one-dish Ratatouille with White Beans and Polenta to Portobello Mushroom Burgers with Paprika Mayo, slow-cooker Three Bean-Veggie Chili, Farro Pilaf with Roasted Cauliflower, and a Vegetable-Packed ‘Meat Loaf’ featuring cremini mushrooms, peas, roasted red peppers and walnuts.

Each week’s plan also includes an automatically generated grocery list that can be used to self-shop or sent with a click to AmazonFresh, Walmart Grocery, Kroger ClickList or Instacart for curbside pickup or home delivery. According to eMeals, those fulfillment options, coupled with the fact that eMeals ingredients come in standard packaging, keep costs low by eliminating the expense of measuring, bagging, boxing and mailing portion-size recipe ingredients required with conventional meal kits.

Other benefits of the plan include:

Flexible weekly meal choices. Consumers can delete unneeded meals or substitute favorites from their eMeals recipe box. The week’s grocery list will be automatically adjusted to accommodate the changes.

Non-vegan options. Consumers can replace any of the week’s meals with recipes from eMeals’ other meal plans, including Quick & Healthy, Vegetarian, Clean Eating, Mediterranean, Low Carb, Low Calorie and more.

“More-than-meal-kit” grocery shopping. Recipe ingredients that shoppers already have at home can be deleted, and other grocery staples, such as cereal or toilet paper, can be added.

Less packaging waste. eMeals has no cardboard shipping containers or cooling packets that create waste.

“One of the challenges of going vegan is varying your meals so you’re getting balanced, nutritionally complete meals and aren’t eating brown rice with tofu and vegetables every night,” said eMeals VP of content Scott Jones. “With seven new recipes every week, the eMeals vegan plan provides variety and inspiration that help avoid the same-old-dinner boredom. It’s like having a personal chef who helps you maintain your commitment to a vegan diet by continually surprising you with new and interesting dishes.”

Subscriptions to the eMeals Vegan Meal Plan begin at $5 per month.