Like many other grocery retailers, H-E-B initially entered the delivery space through partnerships with companies like Instacart and Shipt. Now, the company is trying something new.

Previously, the H-E-B to You website portal and mobile app were used when the company launched curbside pick-up huts across dozens of stores, but H-E-B’s home delivery option was previously only available through agreements with two technology companies: San Francisco-based Instacart Inc. and Birmingham, Alabama-based Shipt Inc.

Through what appears to be a private-label agreement, H-E-B’s mobile app and website connects with independent delivery drivers working with Shipt, Instacart and Lash for the hybrid model.

