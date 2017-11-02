Like many other grocery retailers, H-E-B initially entered the delivery space through partnerships with companies like Instacart and Shipt. Now, the company is trying something new.
H-E-B Grocery Co. is piloting a hybrid method for delivering its goods to consumers’ homes. The San Antonio-based grocery chain is rolling out the system in nearly 100 of its more than 300 locations, with store employees handpicking orders, bagging the groceries and handing them to independent drivers for delivery.
Most of the test markets are across San Antonio, Houston and Corpus Christi, according to ZIP codes posted on the company’s website.
Previously, the H-E-B to You website portal and mobile app were used when the company launched curbside pick-up huts across dozens of stores, but H-E-B’s home delivery option was previously only available through agreements with two technology companies: San Francisco-based Instacart Inc. and Birmingham, Alabama-based Shipt Inc.
Through what appears to be a private-label agreement, H-E-B’s mobile app and website connects with independent delivery drivers working with Shipt, Instacart and Lash for the hybrid model.