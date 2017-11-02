Natural Grocers Partners With Denver Dealership For ‘Big Win’ Promotion

Colorado-based Natural Grocers and John Elway Dealerships are teaming up to bring a new promotion to Denver. The “Big Game! Big Win! Promotion” kicked off on Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 31. Participants can enter to win up to a three-year lease on a brand new Cadillac ATS, Jeep Renegade or Chevy Volt by going to one of 30 Natural Grocers stores in the Denver-metro area or any of the three John Elway Dealership locations and filling out an entry form.

There will be one grand prize winner and 33 runner-up winners who will each receive a $100 Natural Grocers gift card. See the list of participating Natural Grocers and John Elway Dealership locations here.

All winners will be announced live in Natural Grocers’ Denver area stores and at the John Elway Dealerships the day before the “Big Game” at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, with a handoff from John Elway for the grand-prize winner! The winner will choose which of the three promotional vehicles they’d like to drive under a free lease for up to three years.

Throughout the months of November, December and January, specially wrapped Big Game! Big Win! Promotion cars with graphics featuring John Elway will be on a virtual “Tour de Denver.” The schedule of locations where the cars can be seen will be posted each week on the Natural Grocers and John Elway Dealerships Facebook pages.

“Our companies share many of the same core values, principles and business practices,” said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers’ co-president. “We both believe in providing customers with the highest-quality products at affordable prices, world-class customer service and an unwavering commitment to our communities and employees.”

“We believe in giving back to the communities that help make us a success,” said Todd Maul, dealer principal and partner of John Elway Dealerships. “Natural Grocers has been a long-time supporter and provider to the Denver community, and their principles hold true to everything we—as Coloradans—value.”

Joint advertising support for the campaign features John Elway and includes radio ads with members of the Isely family, billboards, bus kings, newspaper ads, social, digital and search ads and in-store/in-dealership signage, flyers and 6-ft. promotional display cut outs where customers can take selfies with John’s image.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is a specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 140 stores in 19 states.

