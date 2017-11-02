New Leaf Gives $3,500 For Mexico Earthquake Relief Fund

New Leaf Community Markets, a natural grocery company, has presented a $3,500 grant to Global Impact’s Mexico Earthquake Relief Fund. Established in 1956, Global Impact provides organizations and donors with ways to give to causes, regions and crises throughout the world.

New Leaf runs a year-round Making Change campaign where customers can donate $1, $3 or $5 at checkout, and since 1989 more than $125,000 has been donated to various nonprofit organizations.

“We are proud to partner with Making Change to raise funds for the Global Impact’s Mexico Earthquake Relief Fund,” said Kate Halper, regional marketing manager–NorCal, New Leaf Community Markets. “Our partnership over the last 28 years has helped us donate to hundreds of worthy causes. We are also very grateful for the generosity of our New Leaf customers who contributed at the cash register to make this donation to provide aid to Mexico possible.”

“Our long-standing partnership has positively impacted communities and lives for nearly 30 years,” said Dave McConnell, president and CEO of Making Change. “This heartfelt grant to the victims of the tragic September earthquake that collapsed 38 buildings and killed more than 330 can begin to restore hope to central Mexico.”

A natural grocery company with five California stores, New Leaf has been serving the community for 32 years. A wholly owned subsidiary of New Seasons Market since November 2013, New Leaf says it uses the “power of business to solve social and economic problems.” That mission is reflected in the 10 percent of profits given annually to support local nonprofits.