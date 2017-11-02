National Pork Board Extends ‘El Sabor De Hoy’ Campaign For Latinos

The National Pork Board (NPB) has extended its integrated “El Sabor de Hoy,” or The Taste of Now, campaign in an effort to feature pork cuts that “deliver great flavor and value, making it the ideal protein for Latino consumers in the U.S.”

The campaign, which began in October—National Pork Month—will run through December, when pork is a staple during the holidays. To bring the campaign to life, NPB once again has teamed up with Puerto Rican-born and Miami-based Chef José Mendín. Mendín is a five-time James Beard Award nominee and restaurateur behind the Pubbelly Restaurant Group, including Pubbelly Noodle Bar, an Asian-inspired gastropub in Miami.

“There is no better time than now to enjoy pork with family and friends as a delicious complement to a variety of dishes, especially with the holidays approaching,” said Jose de Jesus, director of multicultural marketing at NPB. “Pork is a staple in the Latino community, and we are thrilled to be working with Chef Mendín to bring awareness of all that pork has to offer.”

Chef Mendín has created a range of original recipes, including videos, highlighting the flavors of pork to help consumers bring “El Sabor de Hoy” to their own kitchens. The video series will appear on @PorkTeInspira social media channels and website throughout the season. NPB is encouraging consumers to join the conversation using the hashtag #SabrososMomentos.

According to NPB, the recipes are easy to prepare and budget-friendly to inspire Latino consumers to indulge with pork.

Featured recipes by Chef Mendín include:

Michoacan-Style Pork Carnitas— Slow cooked pork shoulder seasoned with a blend of citrus, garlic and herbs, and then topped with green apple slaw and finished with cheese.

Sautéed Pork Loin with Rice and Red Beans —This Puerto Rican inspired dish, typically made with pork shoulder, can be prepared as a weeknight meal with pork loin smothered in a mojo marinade and plated with sweet plantains, rice and beans.

Pork Pappardelle Puttanesca —Shredded pork roast topped with basil, pecorino cheese, chili flakes and thyme.

Honey Balsamic-Glazed Ham—Pineapple combined with honey and balsamic for a flavorful ham paired with garlic kale and smashed potatoes.

“I love incorporating flavorful cuts of pork into my recipes and dishes at my restaurants,” Chef Mendín said. “With these new recipes, consumers will see how easy it is to enjoy the delectable flavors of pork not just while dining out, but also at home with their own variations and creations.”