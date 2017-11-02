Sprouts Offering Better-For-You Holiday Meals, ‘Grab ‘N Give’ Donations

Sprouts Farmers Market hopes to be the “grocery go-to for consumers planning a delicious and fresh holiday meal.” The specialty retailer is offering hundreds of organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan and plant-based ingredients for holiday entertaining, as well as fully prepared meals and catering trays. It also is looking to make giving back easier for shoppers by offering “Grab ‘N Give” bags.

Among the retailers holiday offerings are organic stuffing, gluten-free pie crusts and dairy-free nogs and whipped toppings. While supplies last, Sprouts also is offering several novelty Sprouts Brand treats, including Coconut Macaroons, Gluten-free Fudge Brownies, Chocolate Covered Pretzel Rods and Dark Cocoa Drizzled Kettle Corn. Last-minute gift ideas in body care include natural cosmetics, fizzing bath bombs, essential oil gift sets and scented candles.

The Butcher Shop at Sprouts offers free-range, certified organic turkeys; natural turkeys; spiral-sliced hams; and “presidential cut” USDA Choice or Prime beef rib roasts. Each offering is always fresh, never frozen. Shoppers can reserve turkeys, fully prepared holiday meal, and catering trays in store or online.

Fully prepared meals include trimmings and seasonal sides, and range from $29.99 to $79.99. Main course choices include a roasted boneless turkey breast (serves two), natural whole turkey (serves six to eight), USDA Choice boneless beef rib roast (serves six to eight) and a spiral sliced ham (serves six to eight). New side dishes this year include creamed kale and spinach, scalloped potatoes, spiced apples and creamy cauliflower. All meals come with a dozen Sprouts Hawaiian Rolls.

November Ordering Schedule

Ordering is available online or at the Deli counter now through Nov. 21.

November orders may be picked up Nov. 8 through Thanksgiving Day at 3:00 p.m.

December Ordering Schedule

Online ordering will be available online or at the Deli counter Nov. 27 through Dec. 29.

December orders can be picked up Dec. 10 through Dec. 24 at 6:00 p.m. Order pickup resumes on Dec. 26 and will be available through New Year’s Day at 7:00 p.m.

Sprouts’ annual food bank donations

Now through Sunday, Dec. 31, shoppers can purchase pre-packed “Grab ‘N Give” bags filled with pantry staples at a 10 percent discount that Sprouts will donate on their behalf to a local food bank. Donation bags are approximately $10 and include canned food and nonperishable groceries. Last year, Sprouts shoppers donated more than 260,000 bags, providing more than 1.6 million meals to those in need.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Sprouts employs more than 27,000 team members and operates more than 280 stores in 15 states from coast to coast.

