Macey’s New Millcreek, Utah, Location Features In-Store Restaurant

Utah-based grocery store Macey’s has opened its newest location in Millcreek, Utah, replacing the Fresh Market on 4500 South and Highland Drive. Celebrations kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 1, continuing through the weekend with activities, sampling, giveaways and more on Saturday.

“Macey’s is changing the way shoppers think about grocery shopping. We’ve added a variety of new products and offerings, including an in-store restaurant and online shopping, and we can’t wait for our guests to experience it,” said Chris Otteson, district manager for Macey’s.

Macey’s says it is going beyond the traditional grocery store with the new location. Along with standard grocery products, the store offers meal options like oven-baked pizza, an Asian wok, sandwiches, salads, wraps and more through the in-store restaurant. The produce department has been expanded to include more locally sourced items, fresh salsa, and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables. The meat and dairy departments also have been broadened to include more products guests want, the grocer says.

The new store has also added ways to shop at Macey’s with a variety of programs like Skip Checkout and Macey’s Anywhere online shopping. Skip Checkout allows guests to scan their items while they shop so they can bypass the traditional checkout process. Macey’s Anywhere allows shoppers to order their groceries online and then stop by the store later to pick them up.

The store is the 14th Macey’s location in Northern Utah. The chain, owned and operated by Associated Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Associated Food Stores, has stores from Cache Valley to Utah County.

