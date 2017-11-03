Pork Board Teams Up With Chefs For The Holiday Season

According to the National Pork Board (NPB), cooks are “craving new food inspiration, creative recipes and flavorful dishes—and want it all at a great price,” and it’s partnering with chefs this holiday season to “show cooks everywhere that all of this is happening right now with pork.”

These chefs will highlight the extended “Taste of Now” campaign, sharing how pork offers cooks a variety of cuts and flavor profiles for every occasion. They are:

Chef Matt Abdoo (New York), known for his smoke-centric culinary destination, Pig Bleecker and award-winning barbecue at Pig Beach.

Chef Adam Sappington (Portland, Oregon), an established cookbook author, James Beard finalist and owner and head chef of The Country Cat, a restaurant that blends Midwest and Northwestern cuisines.

Chef José Mendín (Miami Beach and Puerto Rico), a five-time James Beard semi-finalist, founding partner and chef at Pubbelly Restaurant Group, including, Pubbelly Noodle Bar, an Asian-inspired gastropub.

“We are thrilled to partner with these three leading chefs and share how they’re celebrating the year’s most popular flavors, cuisines and food trends with pork,” said Jarrod Sutton, VP of domestic marketing at NPB. “With pork available at an unprecedented value, there’s no better time for cooks to bring pork to their holiday feasts this season.”

In an effort to celebrate on-trend flavors and unique combinations, NPB—alongside Chefs Abdoo, Sappington and Mendin—is introducing eight new recipes inspired by “America’s favorite pork cuts.”

Chef Matt Abdoo

Chef Adam Sappington

Chef Jose Mendin