Pork Board Teams Up With Chefs For The Holiday Season

According to the National Pork Board (NPB), cooks are “craving new food inspiration, creative recipes and flavorful dishes—and want it all at a great price,” and it’s partnering with chefs this holiday season to “show cooks everywhere that all of this is happening right now with pork.”
These chefs will highlight the extended “Taste of Now” campaign, sharing how pork offers cooks a variety of cuts and flavor profiles for every occasion. They are:
- Chef Matt Abdoo (New York), known for his smoke-centric culinary destination, Pig Bleecker and award-winning barbecue at Pig Beach.
- Chef Adam Sappington (Portland, Oregon), an established cookbook author, James Beard finalist and owner and head chef of The Country Cat, a restaurant that blends Midwest and Northwestern cuisines.
- Chef José Mendín (Miami Beach and Puerto Rico), a five-time James Beard semi-finalist, founding partner and chef at Pubbelly Restaurant Group, including, Pubbelly Noodle Bar, an Asian-inspired gastropub.
“We are thrilled to partner with these three leading chefs and share how they’re celebrating the year’s most popular flavors, cuisines and food trends with pork,” said Jarrod Sutton, VP of domestic marketing at NPB. “With pork available at an unprecedented value, there’s no better time for cooks to bring pork to their holiday feasts this season.”
In an effort to celebrate on-trend flavors and unique combinations, NPB—alongside Chefs Abdoo, Sappington and Mendin—is introducing eight new recipes inspired by “America’s favorite pork cuts.”
Chef Matt Abdoo
- Crispy Pork Cutlets: Breaded, crispy pork shoulder blade chops paired with a Tuscan Salad side.
- Dijon and Herb-Crusted Pork Chops: Dijon-rubbed bone-in pork ribeye chops with a dried fruit mostarda.
Chef Adam Sappington
- Apple Cider Ham with Molasses Glaze: Orange, apple cider and molasses combined with a dinner ham, paired alongside a warm cabbage, farro and toasted walnut slaw.
- Baked Loin Chops: Broiled pork chops and Parmesan white beans.
Chef Jose Mendin
- Michoacan-Style Pork Carnitas: Slow-cooked pork shoulder seasoned with a blend of citrus, garlic and herbs then topped with tart green apple slaw and finished with cheese.
- Honey Balsamic-Glazed Ham: Pineapple combined with honey and balsamic on a ham that’s paired with garlic kale and smashed potatoes.
- Pork Pappardelle Puttanesca: Shredded pork roast topped with basil, pecorino cheese, chili flakes and thyme.
- Sautéed Cuban Pork Loin with Rice and Red Beans: A dish typically made with a pork shoulder is translated into a weeknight meal with pork loin in a mojo marinade and plated with sweet plantains, rice and beans.