TreeHouse President Resigns, Company Names Reed As Successor

Robert B. Aiken resigned as president of TreeHouse Foods on Oct. 29. TreeHouse Chairman and CEO Sam K. Reed will assume the role of president, and the company is initiating a search for its next CEO.

“We are disappointed by Bob’s decision and his resulting departure and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Reed. “I look forward to working with our strong and capable leadership team and our active board of directors to continue driving the business forward.

“As we initiate our search for a replacement, we will pursue a CEO with the full involvement of our board of directors. Private label is of great and growing importance for our customers, and our fundamental vision and strategy remain constant. We have strong leadership and a clear path forward, and we are committed to finding the right candidate to lead us on that journey. Our commitment to TreeHouse 2020 is unwavering, and we will take the steps necessary to improve the foundation of our TreeHouse.”

As part of the board-approved search process, the company will retain an executive search firm to identify CEO candidates.

Oak Brook, Illinois-based TreeHouse is a manufacturer of packaged foods and beverages with more than 50 manufacturing facilities across the U.S., Canada and Italy that focuses primarily on private label products for both retail grocery and food away from home customers. It manufactures shelf-stable, refrigerated, frozen and fresh products.