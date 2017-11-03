  • Search 
    search
Home
Store News
Corporate Store News

Whole Foods Market To Host In-Store Holiday Tasting Events

Posted by
Date:
in: Corporate Store News, Foodservice@Retail, Home Page Slider, Southwest, Store News
Leave a comment
Whole Foods holiday sides

As the holidays approach, Whole Foods Market is offering shoppers a “taste of the season” with holiday sampling events in every store nationwide. During two weekends in November and December, customers can sample dishes from Whole Foods Market’s holiday catering menu, including seasonal classics, regional favorites, and new vegan and vegetarian options.

Each “Taste of Whole Foods Market” event will showcase both national and regional prepared offerings like turkey, gravy, appetizers, sides, breads and desserts.

Whole Foods Market team members will be available to help shoppers reserve their Thanksgiving turkeys or holiday meals at in-store welcome stations.  

Event dates and times include:

  • Nov. 4-5 from 12 to 4 p.m.
  • Nov. 11-12 from 12 to 4 p.m.
  • Dec. 2-3 from 12 to 4 p.m.
  • Dec. 9-10 from 12 to 4 p.m.

More Whole Foods news:

Whole Foods Opening Relocated Park City, Utah, Store Oct. 18

Whole Foods Market Stores Opening In Alabama, North Carolina

Argo Tea Launches Line Of Cold Brew Teas At Whole Foods

Whole Foods Opening In Metuchen; Breach Investigation Continues

Walmart, Trader Joe’s Lose Customers To Whole Foods After Price Cuts

Tags:

About The Author

A word nerd, grocery geek and two-year member of The Shelby Report. She is a proud new homeowner and a great lover of avocado toast.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *