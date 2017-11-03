Whole Foods Market To Host In-Store Holiday Tasting Events

As the holidays approach, Whole Foods Market is offering shoppers a “taste of the season” with holiday sampling events in every store nationwide. During two weekends in November and December, customers can sample dishes from Whole Foods Market’s holiday catering menu, including seasonal classics, regional favorites, and new vegan and vegetarian options.

Each “Taste of Whole Foods Market” event will showcase both national and regional prepared offerings like turkey, gravy, appetizers, sides, breads and desserts.

Whole Foods Market team members will be available to help shoppers reserve their Thanksgiving turkeys or holiday meals at in-store welcome stations.

Event dates and times include:

Nov. 4-5 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Nov. 11-12 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Dec. 2-3 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Dec. 9-10 from 12 to 4 p.m.

