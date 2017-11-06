Big Y Completes Renovations On Two Eastern Massachusetts Stores

Big Y Foods has put the finishing touches on the renovations at its Kingston and Norwell, Massachusetts, stores, reopening the stores Nov. 2. Renovation efforts totaled more than $5.4 million; the remodeling projects began in July and August.

Major renovations were done in many areas of each store, and additions were made in response to changing customer needs.

Both stores now include Big Y Pizza Shops. Big Y pizza is made with fresh, store-made dough, vine-ripened tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella and fresh toppings, the company says. The Kingston store additionally features a new sandwich station that offers made-to-order grinders.

Norwell shoppers will find a new seafood department with a fish-fry operation; a new bakery department with a donut-frying operation; and a brand new café. New décor and fixtures were installed in many departments, and additional cosmetic upgrades can be found throughout the stores. Both stores offer pharmacy services.

Another new feature in both stores is self-scan registers to speed up the checkout process for customers who desire that option.

The store director in Kingston is Stephen Beane. The store currently has 152 employees—adding 17 new team members—and is looking to hire five more.

The store director in Norwell is Arthur Dechellis. It has 134 employees and also is looking to hire five more.

Big Y in Kingston originally opened on Sept. 10, 2016, after Big Y acquired the store from Hannaford along with seven others, including Norwell. The sales floor is 40,923 s.f. and has 18 total grocery/refrigerated aisles.

Big Y in Norwell originally opened on Sept. 16, 2016. The sales floor is 32,402 s.f. and has 17 total grocery/refrigerated aisles.

The reopening celebration continues this week with free samples of sushi, hot soups, “super chicken tenders,” World Classics turkey, Berkshire Breads, new cheeses, chicken salad and more.

About Big Y

Headquartered in Springfield, Massachusetts, Big Y is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. The company has nearly 80 stores in Connecticut and Massachusetts and more than 11,000 employees. Founded in 1936 by brothers Paul and Gerald D’Amour, the store was named after an intersection in Chicopee, Massachusetts, where two roads converge to form a “Y.”