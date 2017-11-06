Gelson’s Will Open New South Orange County Store On Thursday

California supermarket chain Gelson’s Markets will open its newest store in Rancho Mission Viejo, located at 30731 Gateway Place in South Orange County, on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The first store in Orange County to feature a cold-pressed juice bar kiosk—marking Gelson’s recently announced partnership with East Coast juice brand Liquiteria—the Rancho Mission Viejo store also will offer several new concepts including:

Gelson’s Kitchen, where patrons can customize breakfast items like omelets and meal bowls with Mediterranean-inspired ingredients to eat-in or take out. Gelson’s Kitchen, where patrons can customize breakfast items like omelets and meal bowls with Mediterranean-inspired ingredients to eat-in or take out.

Wolfgang Puck Build-Your-Own Pizza, offering a la carte toppings to customize store-baked pizzas.

Charcuterie station with sliced-to-order imported meats and suggested platters for entertaining.

Tapas bar with wine and craft beer service and shareable small plates, daily-prepared sushi and more.

Along with a Renaud’s Bakery and coffee bar, the Rancho Mission Viejo location will include other familiar features, including its soup and salad bar, full-service deli with daily store-made salads and entrees, gourmet cheese area, hot food bar, olive cart and a self-serve poke bar. A new cutting and juicing kiosk in the produce department will offer fresh-cut fruit, fresh-squeezed juices and bottled juices. The store also will feature a full-service floral department, and custom and ready-made gift baskets.

“We’re excited about opening our newest store in South Orange County,” said Gelson’s President and CEO Rob McDougall. “We have customized this store specifically for the Rancho Mission Viejo area and look forward to serving the local community.”

Founded in 1951, Gelson’s operates 26 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California.

