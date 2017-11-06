Lidl U.S. To Open Its First New Jersey Store On Nov. 16

Lidl will open its first New Jersey store on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 8 a.m. in Vineland.

According to Will Hargood, Lidl U.S. spokesperson, since launching its first store in the Southeast on June 15, Lidl has driven prices down in the neighborhoods in which it operates stores.

“In many markets, other retailers have reacted by slashing prices by as much as 30 percent in the immediate vicinity of Lidl stores in order to compete. We are proud to be driving prices down for customers around our stores. This ‘Lidl effect’ is great news not just for Lidl customers but for everyone who shops in the areas surrounding our stores,” Hargood said.

Lidl operates more than 10,000 stores in 28 countries. The company’s stated goal is to offer fresh produce, meat and bakery items as well as a wide array of household products at the lowest possible prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015.

Since then, it has announced regional headquarters and distribution centers in Spotsylvania County, Virginia; Alamance County, North Carolina; Cecil County, Maryland; and Bartow County, Georgia. Lidl has opened 20 stores in the Southeast since its June debut.

The first 100 customers to the Vineland store will receive a wooden coin for a chance to win up to $100 in Lidl gift cards. Shoppers can also sample an array of Lidl’s products and get a complimentary Lidl reusable bag while supplies last.

According to Lidl:

Its stores are newly constructed facilities featuring an easy-to-shop layout of 20,000 s.f. with six aisles.

A bakery is located at the entrance of each store, featuring fresh-baked-daily breads and pastries.

It is committed to offering a wide range of healthy and sustainable options. All fresh and frozen seafood in Lidl’s everyday assortment is certified sustainable by either the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) or the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC).

Its private label products do not have certified synthetic colors, added MSG or partially hydrogenated oils (PHOs) containing trans fats.

Its stores feature a variety of organic and gluten-free items, including organic fruit, vegetables, meat, dairy and packaged food items.

About 90 percent of the store’s groceries are exclusive-brand products. They are rigorously tested to ensure they meet the grocer’s “high quality standards.”

Stores offer an ever-changing selection of non-food products each week—“Surprises”—that will be in stores for a limited time. These include fitness gear, small kitchen appliances, toys and outdoor furniture among other non-food items.

To celebrate its first holiday season, it will offer more than 500 seasonal products on its shelves.

Stores are open every day, 8 a.m-9 p.m.