AFMA Honors Excellence In Leadership Award Recipients

The Arizona Food Marketing Alliance (AFMA) hosted its annual Excellence in Leadership Awards Banquet honoring Steve McKinney, president of Fry’s Food Stores, Retailer of the Year; Karen Cox, division VP Southern Arizona and New Mexico of Swire Coca-Cola, Supplier of the Year; and Tom Shope, owner of Shope’s IGA, who was inducted into the Arizona Food Industry Hall of Fame.

Exceptional retailers and suppliers in the Arizona food industry have been honored as the Retailer and Supplier of the Year since 1965. In 1989, the Arizona Food Industry Hall of Fame also was created. AFMA has been hosting this event since 1965. New this year was the addition of a beer garden and a live band, and 980 people attended the event.

The Excellence in Leadership Awards Banquet took place at the Sheraton Grand Phoenix on Oct. 20, 2017

“This event is supported by our retail food partners and their suppliers,” said AFMA President Tim McCabe. “This annual gala event is a celebration of the Arizona Food Industry Marketplace.”

Established in 1943 AFMA’s mission is to represent and advocate the interests of the Arizona retail food industry and their supplier partners in legislation, regulation, education and other appropriate services. The Arizona retail food industry and its suppliers represent $16 billion in sales revenue, 5,600 outlets and more than 100,000 employees in the state of Arizona.

