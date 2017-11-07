Kroger To Roll Out ‘Our Brands’ Apparel Line Next Year

The Kroger Co. is introducing “Our Brands,” its own “modern lifestyle” apparel brand, as part of its Restock Kroger Plan.

“This new brand gives Kroger a chance to inspire and connect with our customers, offering effortless style every day—from elevated basics to fashionable highlights,” said Robert Clark, Kroger’s SVP of merchandising. “This new offering is on-trend, convenient, and right in line with our customers’ needs.”

Launching with children, young men, juniors, men and women, the line will offer “active-inspired” cuts. Kroger says the brand will be playful, simple and uplifting, “speaking to all those who want to look and live their best.”

Read more: Kroger Names ‘Restock’ Leadership Team, Morganthall To Retire

“This launch of Our Brands fashion will re-invigorate Kroger’s apparel line. We will be able to serve our customers across the country the inspiration they are looking for, which translates into an immense opportunity for growth in sales, share and loyalty,” Clark added.

The apparel brand will debut first at Fred Meyer and Kroger Marketplace stores, totaling 300 locations across the country, starting in fall 2018.

The Kroger Co. employs 450,000 thousand associates serving nine million customers daily. It operates 2,793 retail food stores under a variety of local banner names in 35 states and D.C.

